Tom Ward, Walmart | Modern Retail Vanguard 2024

This is part of the Modern Retail Vanguard, a series highlighting the behind-the-scenes talent powering the world’s top retail brands. More from the series →

Besides being the largest big-box retailer in the world, Walmart’s sights have been set on becoming more of an omnichannel retailer, embracing e-commerce and advertising like Amazon. For the supercenter giant, that means bridging together several complex components: more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., a large network of fulfillment centers and a marketplace of third-party sellers.

Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S., is tasked with distilling all those operations into one unified shopping experience, offering tens of millions of products in just one search bar.