DTC underwear startup Knickey is rebranding as Subset as it expands into men’s, more sizing

Knickey, a DTC sustainable underwear startup founded in 2018, is rebranding itself as Subset as it expands into new categories and looks to woo new customers.

The company decided to change its name to something that better encapsulated its growing product assortment. In addition to its traditional women’s intimates, the brand now sells men’s boxers and boxer briefs, as well as lounge pieces such as robes and wide-leg pants. Subset is also introducing two new styles of soft bras and a mid-rise shortie style of underwear. As part of the relaunch, Subset is expanding its size range to 2XS to 4XL, launching three new colors and offering extended cup sizing for its new soft bras.

CEO and Co-Founder Cayla O’Connell Davis calls Subset “a grown-up version of what Knickey used to be.”

“We’re really going beyond intimates and trying to own this space of what we’re calling essential innerwear in organic cotton,” she told Modern Retail. “We’ve definitely had a lot of consumer interest in going beyond the top drawer, going beyond women’s, just answering the question of having an organic offering that is… your everyday basics.”

As Knickey, the brand launched in 2018 online-only with four core styles of cotton underwear. The brand had a small team, with O’Connell Davis shipping product from her apartment. She and her co-founder Lauren Sagadore saw sales “explode” during Covid, although the company has maintained a similar level of revenue this past year compared to the year before. “But, that was actually a huge win to us, [because] we were going through so many changes in the economy,” O’Connell Davis said. Subset is “completely bootstrapped” and doesn’t accept outside funding, she added.

Subset is continuing one of its major projects it began as Knickey: an underwear recycling program. Back in 2018, “we weren’t sure if people would be into this idea of recycling your old underwear,” O’Connell Davis said. However, many clothing donation centers and homeless shelters will not accept used underwear and bras, so Knickey’s service gained steam. “From the day we’ve launched it, it’s grown so much,” O’Connell Davis said. To date, the company says some 1.5 million people have sent their used intimates to the brand.

Subset works with a logistics partner to recycle the products into new uses like furniture batting and carpet pads. It is bringing on a new partner, SuperCycle, as part of the rebrand, as well as expanding the service to Canada. The recycling program is free (although it has come with a fee in the past), and customers who send back their used underwear, bras and loungewear can get a $15 credit towards their next order.

Subset’s new products can be recycled through its service. They range in price from $18 to $22 for a pair of women’s underwear, $30 to $32 for a pair of men’s underwear, $48 to $62 for a bra, $38 for a tank and $168 for a robe. Multiple pairs of underwear and bras also be bundled together for a discount.